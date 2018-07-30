Man hit by car during ‘In My Feelings’ challenge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida man attempting the "In My Feelings" challenge was hit by a car when he slipped and was struck while attempting to jump on the hood of the vehicle, according to WGHP.

The video shows Jaylen Norwood, 22, dancing to Drake's song "In My Feelings" in the middle of a road in Boyton Beach. Norwood said he planned to do the dance, jump on the hood of the car and continue dancing.

Seconds before he planned to jump on the car, he slipped and was hit by the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.

Several people have tried to add dangerous elements to the challenge, including dancing while jumping out of a moving vehicle.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement in response to the challenge:

"Distraction in any mode is dangerous and can be deadly. Whether you are a driver, pilot, or an operator -- focus on safely operating your vehicle."

People attempting the challenge on a roadway could face possible citations and fines.

