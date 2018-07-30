× Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery; suspects at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

It happened around 12 a.m. Monday morning in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard in Kalamazoo.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the leg during an armed robbery. We’re told three suspects, armed with pistols, tried to rob the victim but he fought back. Police say one of the suspects hit the victim in the forehead with a pistol before all three fled the scene.

A search was set up to locate the suspects but was not successful.

If you know anything call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.