Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Want to ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? You'll relish in this report, it's making its way to West Michigan!

Hotdogger or driver, Kelli Schulte, reached out to us and let us know where it's going to be. The Hot Dog car will be at D&W Family Fresh at Knapp's Corner on August 4 from 2-5 p.m., and Family Fare in Rockford on August 5 from 8-11 a.m.

They will let people tour the Wienermobile and get some swag.

2. It's Baby Animal Day at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, and that means we'll get to find out the name of West Michigan's newest baby giraffe.

Kids will get the chance to hold and play with baby lemurs, yaks, kangaroos, monkeys, and more.

During the event, the park will also reveal the winning name for its new baby giraffe, after getting thousands of submissions. It's currently down to the top four names: Toskey, Gilligan, Ridge, and Alto.

Update: The new baby giraffe has been named Toskey, short for "Petosky, Michigan."

3. Cases of Canine Influenza, or Dog Flu, are popping up in our area for the first time.

Local veterinarians say they are concerned about a strain of dog flu making its way to West Michigan. Symptoms include coughing or sneezing, a runny nose or nasal discharge, and sometimes even a fever.

According to Doctor Lynn Happel at Eastown Veterinary Clinic, dogs can get the flu from other dogs or from shared objects like toys.

There is a vaccine available, but if you dog does get sick, it's important to keep them hydrated and make sure they eat.

4. Two former Detroit Tigers, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame together over the weekend.

The two were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 1977 to 1990, and now they are enshrined in Cooperstown together.

Trammell was a former shortstop, playing 20 seasons with the Tigers and earned all six All Star Game selections, four Gold Glove Awards, and three Silver Slugger Awards.

Morris was a former pitcher for the Tigers, pitching 18 seasons with the Tigers, Twins, Blue Jays, and Indians. In the 80's he led all pitchers in innings pitched, wins and strikeouts.

5. Move over Baywatch beauties, there's an 85-year-old Florida lifeguard who is saving lives.

Richard Steinfirst said he can still out swim people half his age. Richard says he swims between 500 and 1,000 yards a day.

He says his love of the water started back in the 50's, and adds he makes at least "two or three" rescues each summer.

While he's about four-times the age of most of the lifeguards there, he says he has no plans to slow down. He hopes to be out there with his white for years to come.