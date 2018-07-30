Ms. Wheelchair America to be crowned this weekend in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In its 47th year, a Ms. Wheelchair America will be crowned this weekend. For the fourth time since it started, it's once again being held in Grand Rapids.

The entire week leading up to the crowning moment on Saturday, Aug. 3 is extremely busy for the 26 advocates who will take part. The public is encouraged to watch the platform speeches on Friday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Amway Grand Plaza's Ambassador Ballroom. Doors open at 7p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, current Ms. Wheelchair America, Sheri Melander-Smith will pass along her title at the crowning gala, also at 7:30p.m. in the same ballroom.

Tickets for both evenings are a $10 suggested donation each night. If you would love to watch online, log onto their Facebook page.