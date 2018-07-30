ALTO, Mich. – The new baby giraffe in West Michigan now has a name.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park announced Monday that the new giraffe will be named Toskey, which is short for Petoskey stone.

Toskey was chosen by an online vote at the Boulder Ridge website and Facebook page. Toskey was one of four finalists along with Gilligan, Alto and Ridge.

The announcement was made during the park’s Baby Animal Days which is now extended through Thursday. The park says they are at capacity for Monday already, so they are expanding the promotion through Thursday.