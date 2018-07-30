Oakland U. gives Kalamazoo graduate tuition grant after missing out on Promise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The recent high school graduate who found herself without a Kalamazoo Promise scholarship has received some good news.

We told you the story of Zaviona Woodruff last week, who missed out on the free college tuition given to Kalamazoo Public School students because her family moved outside of the district, after being homeless for a short time. Still, she graduated in May from Loy Norrix High School with a GPA of over 3.5.

Woodruff had toured Oakland University on the east side of Michigan prior to learning of the loss of the scholarship. She said it was where she wanted to go for college.

Monday, Woodruff told FOX 17 that the Oakland University financial office contacted her and told her she is receiving a 100% tuition grant. She will still be responsible for her books and about $1,640. The grant is worth between $5,000 and $6,000.

A GoFundMe account that Woodruff started and now has been shared hundreds of times, including by Oakland University leadership, has collected over $17,000 after setting a $12,000 goal. She says any money left over after school will go toward a college fund for her younger sister.