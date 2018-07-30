Police: man who allegedly shot wife, self faces open-murder rap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Olive, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office has issued an Open Murder warrant for a man suspected of fatally shooting his wife, before turning the gun on himself.

But the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 that 55-year-old Michael Scott McNeal can't be arraigned yet, because he's still in a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police investigators, 53-year-old Sherilee McNeal was shot around 3:45 a.m. on July 24th at a home in the 15000 block of Barry Street, in the West Olive area of Port Sheldon Township. When deputies responded to the scene, they found Sherilee McNeal dead and her husband with a serious gunshot wound.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says Michael McNeal remains under police guard at a hospital, and unable to be arraigned because of his medical condition. Police say he'll be arraigned on the open-murder warrant when he's medically cleared to be charged.

There's no word yet what precipitated the shootings, as police continue their investigation.