Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kentwood

Posted 12:08 PM, July 30, 2018, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Kentwood.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on S. Division just north of 48th Street, according to Kentwood Police.

The man, who is 51-years-old, was taken to Metro Hospital with serious injuries.  The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6561 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment