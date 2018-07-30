Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Kentwood.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on S. Division just north of 48th Street, according to Kentwood Police.

The man, who is 51-years-old, was taken to Metro Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6561 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.