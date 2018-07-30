× Police: Man charged after deadly shooting at Dowagiac bar

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A man is facing charges after a fight turned deadly at a bar.

Police say it happened at the Beeson Street Bar around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators say they were responding after a call for a large fight when a 42-year-old man was shot and killed.

We’re told the suspect used an AK-47 style rifle and fired multiple rounds, according to ABC 57 in South Bend, Indiana.

The suspect, tried to run from the scene, but was arrested and is now facing open murder charges.

No names have been released.