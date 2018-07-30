Slight chances for rain all week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- It's another one of those weeks where we have several chances for rain in the forecast every single day. With just about every county in our viewing area in some sort of drought, this is good news, right?

Unfortunately, there doesn't look to be a day that a widespread rain develops. If we're going to highlight a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms, it's going to be Tuesday into early Wednesday. The nature of the storms that develop will be very similar to Sunday's storms that popped up very quickly, it rained 15 minutes or so, then it moved on.

Even though you'll see chances of rain in the forecast every day, there's a good likelihood that many areas stay completely dry over the next 7 days. Some locations that are lucky enough to receive rain may get over an inch. These showers and thunderstorms will be very hit and miss. Keep your eye on the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest updates on developing lightning and heavy rain.