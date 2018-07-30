Suspect arraigned in Holland Township stabbing and chase

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in last Thursday’s stabbing and subsequent police chase in Holland Township now stands formally charged.

Capt. Mark Bennett tells FOX 17 that Jesus Gonzales Rincon, 46, of Holland Township, was arraigned in Holland District Court on four criminal charges: assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault — one of the counts for ramming a deputy’s cruiser, according to Capt. Bennett — and fourth degree fleeing & eluding.

Police say the magistrate set Rincon’s cash bond at $1 million.

The first incident reported around 3:40 p.m. on July 26 was of a stabbing at Rincon’s wife’s business in an industrial building in the 200 block of Franklin Street. A 45-year-old Holland Township woman, a co-worker, was stabbed but is now recovering from her injury. Sheriff’s investigators say the suspect fled in an SUV, but was later spotted by deputies on Riley Street.

The fleeing vehicle rammed a police cruiser and another vehicle during the pursuit before crashing into a utility pole on Riley, knocking out power to some area residences and businesses. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but not before inflicting some injuries on himself, according to police.

No one else was injured in the chase.