PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The victim in a crash from last week in Kalamazoo County has been identified.

Bonnie Davis, 61, of Scotts, Michigan died in the crash Thursday on S. 36th Street, south of OP Avenue. A 21-year-old man, Bryce Doorlag of Galesburg was treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Kalamazoo deputies say that Doorlag’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Davis’ vehicle head-on. The crash is still under investigation.