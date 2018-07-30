× Victim identified in fatal Kalamazoo Co. crash

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. – The victim in a fatal crash from over the weekend has been identified.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says Jamie Jourdan, 50, of Centerville, was killed in the crash Sunday afternoon along 14th Street and W. XY Avenue in Schoolcraft, Michigan. Her husband, Bill Lee Jourdan, was driving the vehicle and was seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle, Wyatt Thomas Hardy, 18, of Vicksburg, was also seriously injured.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a Schoolcraft Police officer saw a vehicle driving carelessly in the village limits and attempted to follow the car. However, they were unable to catch up to the vehicle due to high speeds. A short time later, officials say that officer came up on the crash scene, which involved the same vehicle in question.

Investigators say the erratic driver, Hardy, didn’t stop at a stop sign and rear-ended the Jourdan’s vehicle.

Dashcam video shows the scene when the responding office comes across the crash.