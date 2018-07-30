Whitecaps’ newest player, Luke Sherley, already loves West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. --The West Michigan Whitecaps have now seen a total of about six newcomers since the MLB Draft – the latest being the 14th round draft pick out of Texas State who had his first multi-hit game as a Whitecaps player on Sunday.

“It’s been my favorite experience on a baseball field and I’ve only been here a weekend," the shortstop said. "The guys are great. The staff is great. The fans are awesome."

And Sherley has had a pretty impressive start to his professional career so far. Prior to the Whitecaps he had a .351 on base percentage, 5 steals, and zero errors in Connecticut.

“I guess like you always prepare like it's gonna be like that but baseball is game of failure and ups and downs so you just try your best to stay in the middle and keep working hard and try to be the same guy every day."

And Sherley, he was not surprised to hear the broadcasters quote the movie Airplane in his first start here in West Michigan. But you can call him Sherley.

“Yeah usually it’s older people like my dad’s age, but no one my age as really seen the movie, but yeah it’s been my whole life.”

The Whitecaps finish out July with their final home game against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday before they start August on the road with a series against the Great Lakes Loons.