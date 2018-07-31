A new era for Forest Hills Central Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After 24 years of coaching boys basketball at Forest Hills Central, Ken George decided to retire this season and one of his former players, Kyle Carhart, is taking over.

“In some ways I’ve felt it already and in some ways I haven’t, "Coach George smiled at his basketball camp on Tuesday. "I think November is gonna be really weird. But very comfortable and very confident and very happy that coach Carhart is taking over and I think it’s going to do an outstanding job.”

The change is going to be a big one for everyone in the community.

“Coach George has been a fixture at Forest Hills Central for a long time. I graduated from here a while ago and to think that he’s not gonna be here on the sidelines is quite a change from qhat not only myself, but everyone in the community is accustomed to," new head coach Carhart said. "The fact that Forest Hills Central chose me, I’m excited."

Carhart previously coached at Lowell High School and saying playing for and then coaching against Coach George prepared him for this new role.

“I think that he’s a master motivator, but the thing that really stood out to me was his preparation and attention to detail. All those things and all the time that goes into what people don’t necessarily see on Tuesdays and Fridays are what Ken was a master at. And those are things that I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t have the chance to sit down with him and talk to him.”