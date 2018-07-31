Albion man hospitalized after truck rolls over, spills 150 gallons asphalt

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are coordinating cleanup efforts in Calhoun County, after a truck went off the road and rolled over on some railroad tracks.

It happened around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, in the 25000 block of W. Michigan Avenue, in Sheridan Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a 62-year-old Albion man was heading west on Michigan Avenue when he lost control of his truck. It went off the road and rolled over on the edge of the railroad tracks and its embankment. The Sheriff’s Department says the truck was carrying about 150 gallons of black, liquid driveway-asphalt sealer, which spilled onto the ground.

Police say the driver was taken to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for treatment of unspecified injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The Sheriff’s Department says the train tracks sustained minor damage, and a temporary speed restriction was set by Amtrak.

According to a news release, additional assistance was provided on scene by the following agencies: Calhoun County Emergency Management, Calhoun County Road Department, Sheridan Twp. Fire Department, local EMS and Zick’s Towing out of Albion.