Bank robbery in Kalamazoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are looking for the man who robbed a Kalamazoo County bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at about 11:15 a.m. at the Chemical Bank in the 6000 block of W. Main Street, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the suspect pulled a gun on the bank teller and demanded cash. They also believe that the suspect may be connected to a gas station robbery in Texas Township last Friday.

Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.