Colorado police fatally shoot armed homeowner who killed intruder

AURORA, Colo. - An armed resident and an intruder were killed after a home invasion and officer-involved shooting in Aurora, Colorado on Monday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said it arrived at the home shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, heard shots fired from inside the home and encountered an armed man.

Police shot the man, who later turned out to be the resident, according to KDVR. The homeowner was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds where he later died.

When police went inside the home, they found the intruder, who was dead on the bathroom floor. Police said the intruder was fatally shot by the armed resident.

Authorities also found a juvenile, who was taken to a hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries caused by the dead intruder, police said.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."