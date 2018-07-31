Court of Appeals calls for Dalton’s statements to police to be suppressed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Michigan Court of Appeals says that statements made by Jason Dalton to police should not be allowed at his trial.

Dalton is awaiting trial for killing six people and wounding two others in a shooting spree in February 2016 in Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says he is reviewing the court’s opinion and then will discuss with law enforcement and the victims and families to decide whether or not to appeal the decision.

The defense had asked in September 2017 that Dalton’s statements to police after his arrest on the night of the shooting to not be allowed in court. The request had gone to the Michigan Supreme Court, but that court kicked the decision back to the Court of Appeals in March 2018.

Getting says that he has asked the trial court to set a status conference for the case as soon as possible to discuss how the case will proceed. Getting says he announce then his decision to make an appeal on the Court of Appeals decision or send the case to trial.