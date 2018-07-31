× Dog owner ‘horrified’ after video shows his dog being kicked at Kentwood boarder

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A Kentwood animal boarder is under fire after a video circulated on social media apparently showing an employee kicking a dog.

Kara Nicole posted the video on Facebook Monday night, saying that her puppy, Newton, was the one being kicked.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had over 340,000 views.

Camp Bow Wow did not answer calls from FOX 17 News, but the corporate office did send FOX 17 this statement, saying that the Franchise Owner has been removed and a corporate team is taking over operations:

“Camp Bow Wow has a zero tolerance policy for the behavior that was exhibited at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood. We are shocked and appalled. This situation is being taken very seriously and upon learning of the incident at Camp Bow Wow Kentwood, we at Camp Bow Wow’s Corporate Headquarters immediately began an investigation. The Franchise Owner has been removed from the Camp Bow Wow system and a Corporate Team has taken over operations. The health, safety and wellbeing of all pets is of the utmost importance to Camp Bow Wow.”

– Laurie Windler, Vice President of Operations, Camp Bow Wow

The Kent County Health Department says they are investigating the Camp Bow Wow incident, but wouldn’t disclose anything further.

We talked with Kara Nicole’s husband, Brandon Teets Tuesday morning, and met with Newton, and we’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.