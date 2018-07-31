Dogs now allowed without leash at Kent Co. dog parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- You will no longer have to have your dog on a leash during your next trip to the dog park.

Kent County commissioners have voted to start allowing dogs to roam Kent County dog parks without their leash, according to MLive.

You must still maintain control over them and not let them get out of your sight.

There are a total of five dog parks throughout the county for you to visit.

-Hillcrest Dog Park, Grand Rapids

-Shaggy Pines Dog Park, Ada

-Rockford Dog Park, Rockford

-Wyoming Dog Park, Wyoming

-Covell Dog Park, Grand Rapids