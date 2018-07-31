Dogs now allowed without leash at Kent Co. dog parks

Posted 6:40 AM, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54AM, July 31, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- You will no longer have to have your dog on a leash during your next trip to the dog park.

Kent County commissioners have voted to start allowing dogs to roam Kent County dog parks without their leash, according to MLive.

You must still maintain control over them and not let them get out of your sight.

There are a total of five dog parks throughout the county for you to visit.

-Hillcrest Dog Park, Grand Rapids

-Shaggy Pines Dog Park, Ada

-Rockford Dog Park, Rockford

-Wyoming Dog Park, Wyoming

-Covell Dog Park, Grand Rapids

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s