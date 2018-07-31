Embrace nature with Forest Therapy on August 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly half of Michigan is covered in forest, so why not embrace the sights and sounds of the woods this summer with Pierce Cedar Creek Institute's upcoming program, Forest Therapy.

Professor Emily Huff from Michigan State University will come to the institute to discuss how the forest can improve one's health. She will talk about health benefits of the forest, how they change people's mental and physical abilities, and how they can change lives.

Forest Therapy will take place Thursday, August 9. The program starts at 11 a.m. followed by lunch from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

The program is free for members, or $12 with lunch. Non-members have to pay $6 to attend the program, or $17 to include lunch.

Registration must be complete by August 7 to get lunch.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 West Cloverdale Road in Hastings.

For more information on this event or to register, call (269)-721-4190 or visit cedarcreekinstitute.org.