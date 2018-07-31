Experience elegant dining at The Kirby Hotel restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lakeshore boasts some of the perfect destinations and eateries, and one of those places is The Kirby Hotel in Saugatuck-Douglas.

The Kirby Hotel features the J. Paul's Restaurant and Wine Lounge, where people can experience the world of fine dinning without traveling too far.

Chef and Sommelier Mindy Trafman came to the Fox 17 Morning Mix patio to show off some of the dishes the restaurant is serving this summer.

The Kirby Hotel is located at 924 West Center Street.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (269)-857-5472 or visit thekirbyhotel.com.