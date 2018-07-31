× Families can soon get delivery service from stores like Costco and Family Fare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Thousands of residents across West Michigan can now get their groceries delivered from a variety of stores instead of just using Meijer’s delivery service.

Starting Thursday, August 2, families from more than 50 cities across West Michigan will be able to have groceries and other items delivered from stores like Family Fare, Fresh Thyme, Save-A-Lot, D&W Markets, Costco, and Petco.

It’s all thanks to a new company Instacart which is expanding its same-day delivery service in the Grand Rapids area, offering customers in both Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties with grocery delivery service in as little as an hour.

All you have to do is go to the website or download the mobile app, select your city and store, choose what items you want, and when you want them delivered.

The service will cost you $15 a month or $149 a year and is similar to SHIPT.

Instacart claims to be the largest on-demand grocery delivery service in the nation, planning to hire as many as 100 shoppers for the Grand Rapids area.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Grand Rapids area,” said Sapna Mitchell, Senior Operations Manager at Instacart.

The company plans to launch the service on Thursday, August 2nd, offering a code for first-time customers $20 off an order of $35+ and a free delivery by using the code: HIGRANDRAPIDS.

Instacart says the new service will be available to more than 314,000 people. Here is a list of all the cities that the service will include:

Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Walker, Grand Rapids, Charter Township, Coopersville, Allendale Charter Township, Polkton Township, Lamont, Holland,

Zeeland Charter Township, Overisel, Fillmore, Macatawa, Grandville, Georgetown Township, Jamestown Charter Township, Allendale Charter Township, Beechwood, Noordeloos, Hudsonville, Grand Haven, Robinson, Nunica, Fruitport Charter Township, Polkton Township, Norton Shores, Ferrysburg, Spring Lake, West Olive, Port Sheldon, Agnew, Zeeland Charter Township, Zeeland, Borculo, CascadeTownship, Forest Hills, Cutlerville, Ada, Whitneyville, Caledonia, Alaska, Plainfield Township, Comstock Park, Byron Center, Marne, Cedar Springs, Rockford, Sparta, Ballards Corners and Cutlerville.