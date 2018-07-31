George continues to teach basketball at West Michigan Guard Academy

Posted 10:43 PM, July 31, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite retiring as boys basketball coach at Forest Hills Central, Ken George is very much staying in the game.

George is running the West Michigan Guard Academy at Cornerstone University this week.

"I'm still on the court" the 24-year FHC coaching veteran said. "I'm still carrying a whistle, I'm still a part of the game, and maybe more now giving back because I feel like the game gave a ton to me and my family."

He has another camp next week, the Hoopsmart Camp is Monday through Thursday next week also at Cornerstone and George says he still has about 10 spots available for that camp.

George says he also plans to officiate basketball this winter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s