George continues to teach basketball at West Michigan Guard Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite retiring as boys basketball coach at Forest Hills Central, Ken George is very much staying in the game.

George is running the West Michigan Guard Academy at Cornerstone University this week.

"I'm still on the court" the 24-year FHC coaching veteran said. "I'm still carrying a whistle, I'm still a part of the game, and maybe more now giving back because I feel like the game gave a ton to me and my family."

He has another camp next week, the Hoopsmart Camp is Monday through Thursday next week also at Cornerstone and George says he still has about 10 spots available for that camp.

George says he also plans to officiate basketball this winter.