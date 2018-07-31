× He inspired so many others: Young man dies nearly three years after devastating crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A young man who suffered severe brain injuries and a broken neck following a 2015 car crash has passed away.

Shannon Meyer, the mother of Nick Van Doeselaar shared the news of her son’s death on the Team Nick Facebook Page Tuesday morning. The 22-year-old had been home for several days in hospice, surrounded by friends and loved ones saying their final goodbyes.

Nick suffered multiple serious injuries in September 2015, after he lost control of his vehicle on I-96, crossed four lanes of traffic, hit a car that was stalled on the side of the road and rolled four times. It was later determined Nick wasn’t drunk nor speeding at the time of the crash.

Since his crash, numerous benefits and birthday celebrations were held for him, as he underwent multiple medical treatments for his injuries. FOX 17 recently covered his 22nd birthday party earlier this month, where about $2,000 was raised to help with ongoing medical bills.

His mother, Shannon often spoke of the inspiration her son gave to others. It was a sentiment echoed by the many people who followed his story online.

“Every step of the way he has done everything they said he would never do,” Shannon told FOX 17 during a previous interview.

Memorial arrangements are still being finalized, however there is a GoFundMe page set up to help with Nick’s final costs.