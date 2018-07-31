Hundreds of handcrafted items for sale at Art in the Park on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to explore the world of art and see hundreds of vendors show off their handmade gifts? Head to downtown Holland's Centennial Park for the 49th annual Art in the Park on Saturday.

Hosted by the Holland Friends of Art group, the park will be filled with 200 vendors showing off their art such as paintings, jewelry, handmade clothing, knick-knacks, and so much more.

Art in the Park raises money to support Holland Friends of Art, who's goal is to bring awareness and encourage the creative talents of artist in the Holland area.

The art fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.