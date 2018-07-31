× Indians acquire Leonys Martin from Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Badly needing outfield help, the Cleveland Indians have acquired center fielder Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland also received right-hander Kyle Dowdy in the deal Tuesday in exchange for shortstop prospect Willi Castro.

The AL-Central-leading Indians have been pursuing an outfielder for weeks. The 30-year-old Martin batted .251 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 336 plate appearances this season for the Tigers, who are 18½ games behind Cleveland.

Martin has scored 78 runs in his first season with Detroit and he leads the AL with nine assists. He missed time earlier this month with a strained hamstring.

The Cuba native has a career .248 average with 47 homers and 205 RBIs in 699 games with Texas, Seattle, the Chicago Cubs and Tigers.

Martin has a $1.75 million salary, of which the Indians are responsible for $573,925. He has earned $600,000 in bonuses based on plate appearances, and would earn $100,000 each for 350 and each additional 25 through 475 plus $50,000 for 500.

Dowdy, 25, is 8-8 with a 4.74 ERA between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season.