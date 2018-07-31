Intersection of Division Avenue and 36th Street to close

WYOMING, Mich. — The intersection of Division Avenue and 36th Street will be closed for repaving operations August 2 through 5, Wednesday through Sunday.
There are several detour options for drivers:
- North: 32nd Street between Buchanan Avenue and Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard.
- South: 44th Street between Buchanan Avenue and Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard.
- East: Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard between 44th Street and 32nd Street.
- West: Buchanan Avenue between 44th Street and 32nd Street.
Construction schedule subject to change.
42.898599 -85.665322