Intersection of Division Avenue and 36th Street to close

WYOMING, Mich. — The intersection of Division Avenue and 36th Street will be closed for repaving operations August 2 through 5, Wednesday through Sunday.

There are several detour options for drivers:

  •  North: 32nd Street between Buchanan Avenue and Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard.
  • South: 44th Street between Buchanan Avenue and Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard.
  • East: Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard between 44th Street and 32nd Street.
  • West: Buchanan Avenue between 44th Street and 32nd Street.

Construction schedule subject to change.

