KENTWOOD, Mich. — Road work will interrupt traffic on Kalamazoo Avenue on Thursday, August 2.

The City of Kentwood has scheduled Kalamazoo Avenue to be completely closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 52nd and 60th Streets for joint repairs.

Detour signs will be posted, which will most likely take you to Eastern Avenue, as Wing Avenue to the east is closed until mid-September.