Kalamazoo Candle Co. opens new retail store downtown

Posted 11:01 AM, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, July 31, 2018

The Kalamazoo Candle Company has grown a lot over the past couple years, now having over 250 stores nationally carrying their scented candles. Now they have their very own retail store open in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Candle features 30 fragrances, including their newest scent "Pumpkin & Fig," as well as other non-candle products. They also carry a wide variety of soaps, lotions, bath bombs, lip treatment, laundry and household cleaners.

The shop will also hold candle making classes during their store hours. Here people can create their own unique scented candles.

Kalamazoo Candle Company Marketplace is now open in downtown Kalamazoo at 166 South Kalamazoo Mall.

Find a store near you that sells Kalamazoo Candles at kalamazoocandle.com.

