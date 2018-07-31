Kent Co. family letting neighbors help themselves to community garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- Tom and Laura Rhoades planted roots in the eastern part of Lowell just nine months ago, planting real roots in their community this past May.

It's a garden that gives residents fresh veggies in a place people call a food desert, an area lacking access to grocery stores.

The Rhoades say providing fresh food to neighbors without breaking the bank, nor taking a trip across town is a way to build a sense of community.

The help-yourself garden sits in what would be the grassy area between the sidewalk and street on the southeast corner of Main and Grove streets.

Neighbors can find fresh onions, kale, lettuce, eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and more.

"It was important for us to provide this as a resource for people," said Laura. Also for people with limited budgets, as well this is a place where they can get free and healthy foods."

"I think for future years it would be wonderful if people were able to start some plants that would make it truly a community garden."

Rhoades hopes to add 250 more square feet of growing area in the future and would also like to add a recipe box, and perhaps a space for give-and-take books.

If you would like to help, stop by the garden.