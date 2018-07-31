‘M.A.S.H.’ star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

Posted 9:18 AM, July 31, 2018

EAST HAMPTON, NY - OCTOBER 12: Actor Alan Alda speaks during 'Bridge Of Spies' Q&A on Day 5 of the 23rd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2015 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease.

Appearing Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” the former “M.A.S.H.” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

The 82-year-old says he’s not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson’s that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on “The West Wing” and he also hosted “Scientific American Frontiers” on PBS.

