Man arrested for car theft, larcenies in Calhoun County

Posted 4:04 PM, July 31, 2018

MARSHALL, Mich. – A 24-year-old Marshall man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car and being found other stolen items, guns and drugs.

Marshall Police started tracking the suspect when he allegedly stole a vehicle, which happened to have the OnStar system onboard. They tracked him to a wooded area near the intersection of 15 Mile and B Drive S in Fredonia Township.  A K9 then tracked the man to a home in the 11000 block of 15 Mile Road.

Police and detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff then executed a search warrant at the home. They say they found other property that appears to have been stolen from other locations around Marshall, as well as a gun and drugs.  The man is being held on numerous charges.  His name will be released following his official arraignment.

