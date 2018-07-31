Man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant Muskegon woman

Posted 2:48 PM, July 31, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a pregnant woman in 2015.

Christopher Howard was sentenced last Friday to killing Dominique O’Neal in June 2015.  The case had gone unsolved until January of 2017 when fingerprints found at the scene were matched to Howard.

O’Neal was 21 at the time of her death and she had two young children. Howard was 17 at the time.

Court records had shown that Howard admitted to police to breaking into O’Neal’s apartment and stabbing her.

