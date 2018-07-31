Power Swabs will make your teeth 2 shades whiter in 5 minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is finally here, and everyone wants to look their best while they're out having fun in the sun. Most people thing that slimming down or getting a nice tan is the answer to looking great, but what people are going to notice first is their smile.

Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco talks about Power Swabs, a revolutionary teeth whitening system that can whiten teeth and get rid of stains in less than five minutes.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and three Quick Sticks.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.