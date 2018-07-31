Rogers Clemens impressed with crowds at Fifth Third Ballpark in visit to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- 7-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens spent Monday and Tuesday at Fifth Third Ballpark watching his son, Kody Clemens, play for the Whitecaps.

Clemens said his son has taken to West Michigan and he can see why.

"I think he loves it here, I told him don't get used to this" Roger Clemens said. "These are very nice crowds, I told him I remember coming form the college world series I beat Alabama and we had 22,000 people at Rosenblatt, I was signed by the Boston Red Sox they sent me to Winter Haven, Florida and I think there was like 10 or 11 people in the stands so it is a reality check so these crowds here are pretty special."

Kody was 3-6 with 3 doubles and a run scored in two games with his dad in the stands, he is hitting .290 in 28 games in a Whitecaps uniform.