Stolen-car suspect also charged with gun, drug charges after search warrant executed

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Calhoun County Sheriff’s K-9 tracked a stolen-vehicle suspect to a home in Fredonia Township on Tuesday morning, and after executing a search warrant, police say they found stolen property from several recent larcenies inside – as well as the suspect.

It all began around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the Marshall Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle, and then used the OnStar system to find the vehicle near a wooded area at 15 Mile Road and B Drive S in Fredonia Township.

Sheriff’s detectives and Marshall Police officers later executed a search warrant at a home in the 11000 block of 15 Mile Road. And that’s where the Sheriff’s Office says detectives found not only the stolen property from multiple larcenies, but also a gun and narcotics.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect was arrested, and taken to the Calhoun County Jail to be booked on charges of car theft, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of firearms, and narcotics charges.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lt. Josh Lankerd, Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.