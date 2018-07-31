Three Muskegon Clippers earn postseason awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) was named 2nd team Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (GLSCL), Jimmy Roche (Western Michigan University) was named 1st team GLSCL and Max Ludka (Aquinas College) won the "Lou Laslo Award" which goes to the best pitcher in the GLSCL.

Dunn hit .329 with 3 home runs and 20 stolen bases this summer.

Roche hit .353 with 9 home runs and 40 rbi for the Clippers.

Ludka was 6-0 with a e.r.a of 1.34 and struck out 64 in just 47 innings pitched.

Muskegon (24-18) won 9 of its last 10 games and finished just a game out of playoff spot.