Vernors honoring Michigan lighthouses with special edition cans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vernors is paying tribute to its home state of Michigan.

The Detroit-based company is once again partnering with Pure Michigan to celebrate the Great Lakes state's coastal landmarks, with limited edition cans featuring seven iconic Michigan lighthouses.

The cans include Old Mackinac Point in Mackinaw City, Point Betsie in Frankfort, Little Sable Point in Mears and the St. Joseph lighthouse.

This is the second year Vernors has teamed up with Pure Michigan. The cans are available from now until mid-October.