Woman sentenced for embezzling over $500k from Calhoun Co., spent most at casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Calhoun County woman has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution for embezzling from the Calhoun Conservation District.

Tracy Bronson, 57, of Marshall was also sentenced to three years of supervised released after her prison term is served.

Bronson was indicted by a grand jury in February and charged with five counts of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. The U.S. Attorney says that Bronson embezzled $573,159 from the Calhoun Conservation District between 2014 and 2017. During that time, the CCD had received about $466,000 in federal funds.

Investigators say Bronson wrote more than 400 unauthorized checks to herself and used CCD credit cards for personal expenses. She tried to hide her actions by altering records and creating fake monthly statements which she submitted to the CCD Board of Directors.

Bronson told investigators that most of the embezzled funds were used at a local casino.