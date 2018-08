NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. – The Newaygo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing woman who is wanted on several warrants.

Nicole Feirick is 26 and from Kent City, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department. They say she has connections in Grant and Newaygo and is actively hiding from authorities.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.