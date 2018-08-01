Donut Conspiracy celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with themed donuts

Posted 4:52 AM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53AM, August 1, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you didn’t know,  Harry Potter or Daniel Radcliffe celebrated his birthday on July 31.

And there is a donut shop in West Michigan who has made some limited-time flavored donuts to celebrate.

The Donut Conspiracy on the East Beltline has unveiled some new flavored donuts that will be available through the weekend.

We’re told there are butter beer, pumpkin juice and acid bomb-flavored donuts.

If you are a Harry Potter fan, this one is for you. ⚡

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s