Donut Conspiracy celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday with themed donuts

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you didn’t know, Harry Potter or Daniel Radcliffe celebrated his birthday on July 31.

And there is a donut shop in West Michigan who has made some limited-time flavored donuts to celebrate.

The Donut Conspiracy on the East Beltline has unveiled some new flavored donuts that will be available through the weekend.

We’re told there are butter beer, pumpkin juice and acid bomb-flavored donuts.

If you are a Harry Potter fan, this one is for you. ⚡