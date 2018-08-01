Grand Rapids football officials ready for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The West Michigan Officials Association held their 5th Annual Greater Grand Rapids Football Officiating Clinic tonight at East Kentwood high school where officials from all over came to help prepare officials in West Michigan for their upcoming seasons.

"It's huge because we want to get everybody on the same page as far as how we operate on the field," co-founder of the clinic and OK Conference official, TJ Restau said. "We`re getting some top notch officials here from the big ten and across the country that are gonna teach us the right mechanics, philosophies and fundamentals so when it happens on Friday nights we get the best product for the players, coaches, and fans."

And for the participating officials, it's all about giving back.

The Supervisor of Officials for the arena football league, Dave Chesney, added it's about providing them with the tools to be successful. "As an experienced person we can pass along some skills and though processes to help the official deal with uncomfortable situations."