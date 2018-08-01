Group gets standing in challenge to Saugatuck dune development

Posted 11:42 AM, August 1, 2018

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — An environmental group has been granted standing in its effort to challenge a planned development of high-end homes in sand dunes along Lake Michigan.

David Swan, president of the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, tells The Holland Sentinel the update is “an enormous victory.” It allows for arguments to continue in court.

Holland residents Jeff and Peg Padnos are working to develop 23 homes near Saugatuck Dunes State Park. Some would be built on dune grass while others are to be constructed along the Kalamazoo River.

Carl Gabrielse, attorney for the Padnoses, says they’ll “take the appropriate steps to protect the private property … and the numerous state and local permits already received.”

The alliance challenged a permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality after it was approved in January.

