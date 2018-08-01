Michigan Avenue shut down east of Marshall after rollover crash

MARGENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Central Dispatch says Michigan Avenue is closed between 22-1/2 Mile Road and 26 Mile Road, following a serious-injury accident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, in the 25000 block of Michigan Avenue. The location is just east of Marshall.

“It appears that the driver of the vehicle lost control of her vehicle on the wet roads,” says a Sheriff’s Office news release. “The vehicle then left the roadway, striking a boulder and then flipping over onto its roof.”

Police say the driver is 60 years old and from Battle Creek. She was taken to Allegiance Hospital in Jackson with a head injury.

Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that police are still investigating how the crash happened, and the road remains closed for an “unknown” length of time.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the accident scene by members of Albion Public Safety, Marengo Fire and Albion Fire.