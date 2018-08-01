Michigan soybean farmer worried about Chinese tariff hikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSIE, Mich. -- President Donald Trump is doubling down with China; on Wednesday he threatened to more than double tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The move has Michigan soybean farmers on edge, worried about an escalating trade war. Soybeans are Michigan's top food export and China is American's number one buyer for them, a situation that has a fifth generation farmer worried abut the industry's future.

"Some farmers could go out of business," said David Williams, a farmer and president of the Michigan Soybeens Association. "You can't keep doing something that loses money and remain in business for a long period of time."

The Trump administration had previously talked about imposing a 10 percent tariff. Now, President Trump is considering increasing tariffs to 25 percent on an addtional $200 billion worth of goods from China.

"It's a possibility we might lose the market share that we've had with China and not get it back," Williams said.

If China looks elsewhere to buy soybeans, Michigan farmers say it will make their difficult situation even worse.

"They're a big customer," Williams said. "And it hurts us. It hurts the family farm, it hurts agriculture, it hurts the state industry."

Soybeans will be harvested in September, and farmers are hoping to have a place to sell them to. Williams says they need new clients, and that places like India and Indonesia could become the new number one buyer of American soybeans.

"We need to increase the demand from the countries we currently export to and we need to develop new export markets for our soybeans," Williams said. "If we don't it's going to really hurt agriculture and the family farm."

Williams says soybean farmers would prefer long-term contracts over short-term payouts and says when it comes to taxing concerns, to him the answer is simple.

"The best case scenario would be free trade," he said. "We wouldn't need a handout and hopefully we could get right back to where we were. But the longer this goes on the worse off we'll be."

It's not just soybeans that could be affected here in Michigan. The tariff also affects apples and cherries, which are big crops in our state. Right now the tariff hikes are not set in stone. The Trump administration says it will extend the public comment period on the proposal to Sept. 5 to allow feedback on what tariff rate the White House should use.