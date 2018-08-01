Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Grand Rapids should soon nave a new City Manager.

An offer is on the table for Mark Washington, the current Assistant City Manager for Austin, Texas. Washington has 22 years of experience on local government.

In a statement, commissioners cited his focus on racial equity as a driving factor in their decision. Washington has not yet accepted the position.

2. The Gilmore Collection is saying bye-bye to plastic straws. Looking out for the environment, straws will be available upon request for one local restaurant group, plus they're biodegradable.

Their venue include The BOB, Blue Water Grill, and Rose's just to name a few. The company made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying the change goes into effect immediately.

3. Harry Potter is turning 38, and there's a donut shop in West Michigan that is still celebrating through the weekend.

The Donut Conspiracy on the Beltline will have butter beer, pumpkin juice, and acid bomb-flavored donuts.

4. Teachers spend as much as $500 out of pocket for classroom supplies. From now until the end of August, Elzinga & Volkers Construction in Holland is hosting a school supply drive.

All you have to do is put the items in the giant wooden shoe which is parked outside the company's main office on East 6th Street.

You can drop off items like dry erase markers, erasers, backpacks, and pens and pencils.

5. One man is using sign language to do a lip sync challenge.

Bill Martinez has been an officer in Mount Pleasant for 33 years. He dedicated the challenge to his oldest daughter, who is deaf.

His daughter has a master's degree in sign language and is a professor in Washington D.C. Bill also dedicated the challenge to his wife Kim, who is a certified interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing at a school district near Mount Pleasant.

Bill says he is thinking about being a part-time substitute teacher and is looking forward to having the summers off.