Morning Mix Host Leigh Ann Towne gets first mammogram, camera in tow

Prevention is a key word that comes up during our Women Talk Wednesday segments with nationally recognized menopause specialist, Dr. Diana Bitner, with Spectrum Health. Yet, as the one who normally sits down with Dr. Bitner, I was a year late getting my first mammogram. In the back of my mind I kept thinking, "breast cancer is the second leading cause of death for women in their 40s". I am now 41.

No, breast cancer does not run in my family or did I really fall under the "at-risk" umbrella, but there's ALWAYS that chance. I am female and that was the biggest risk, in my mind, that I needed to realize. Plus, I know way too many young ladies who have had to fight this awful disease prior to the age of 40. One of them, my very good childhood friend Sara. Thank GOD for early detection and her mindfulness to follow through with further testing. Sara fought like a girl, is cancer free and doing amazing! Sara is a survivor. It doesn't stop with Sara. At 23 weeks pregnant, Megan Deon Keller, wife of FOX 17 on-air talent, David Keller, found out she had breast cancer. Megan's fight has been brutal; but she impresses us with her strength, courage and fighting spirit. She, too, is a survivor. Read her amazing story here.

Seeing firsthand what these two ladies have been through, why was I so hesitant about getting something so important and life-saving done? One, like many busy moms, I put myself last. Two, I was admittedly squeamish about the "pain" I would feel from a mammogram. Let me just put this out there, ladies. If you have had cramps, you can handle a mammogram. If you have had kids, you can ESPECIALLY handle the slight discomfort for a few seconds. If you have ever worn uncomfortable shoes, you can handle a mammogram. Literally, it takes seconds to scan each breast.

So, on Monday, July 30, I met Dr. Bitner at Spectrum Health Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. She introduced me to Dr. Tammy Kreuzer, specialist in breast imaging and intervention and Diane, who would be performing the mammogram.

After a series of questions about my medical health history and that of my family, it was time to gown-up and get to the mammogram. It was explained that Diane would take four images, one from the front on each breast and one from the side on each. I had the 3D imaging, also known as Tomosynthesis. The top part of the camera would move while the bottom part would act as a shelf, if you will, for my breast. Yes, a top plate did come down onto the top of my breast, causing it to be compressed or sandwiched, but it was tolerable. The 3D image has a flex plate that forms more to your compressed breast. Remember what I said above? It only lasts a few seconds for each image! This type of test is great for women with dense breast because there's not all of the fibergrandular tissue. As Dr. Kreuser worded it, it could otherwise be like finding a snowman in a snowstorm. The 3D might cost a bit more beyond your insurance, but it saves doctors from calling you back for false positives. An additional office visit that wasn't needed, will also cost you more, so keep that in mind. Not to mention, the peace of mind a 3D image could give you.

Well, after about one-half hour, my mammogram was complete. I was relieved to know that everything is normal. Clear for a year! Did you know that you don't have to go to Lemmen-Holton for your screenings? There are mobile screenings throughout West Michigan. Click here to learn more about other scheduling options.

For all female related issues, don't hesitate to call Dr. Diana Bitner or Dr. Sarah Arnold and their menopause specialist team at 616.267.8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. Northwest Suite A. Be sure to visit Dr. Bitner's blog at healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/blogs