Motorcyclist, 70, dies after crashing into guardrail

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old motorcycle was killed Wednesday evening, when he crashed into a guardrail in Richland Township.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., on N. 24th Street near D Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies, as well as crews from the Richland Fire Department and Pride EMS ambulance responded.

But the man was declared dead at the scene. No other details were provided by police.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269)-383-8748, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com .